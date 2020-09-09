Sannata is in store An employee of a food and drink shop at Rajiv Chowk said that his shop is opening since Monday. He said, “In the last three days, we have had only three customers. They also buy water bottles. We have earned only 150 rupees. We expect earnings to increase after the introduction of train services on all lines. ”

One-quarter of the first passengers were traveling Mangu Singh, MD, Delhi Metro, told news agency IANS that running a metro with low capacity is not as economically profitable. He said that the service has been reinstated keeping in mind the convenience and economy of the people. Singh said that before Corona, 60 lakh passengers used to travel by metro every day, but now 12-15 lakh people have been allowed to travel in it daily. He said, “Now that 1.2 million passengers are traveling from it every day, but even then it is not as economically profitable. We will be able to profit only after the number of passengers reaches close to 6 million. Anything less is harmful to us.

People will return to the metro: DMRC MD The MD of DMRC said that he did not have the number of passengers in his mind right now. He said that the goal is to connect people. “In the latter scenario, the demand for transport is not going to come down, eventually people will come back towards the metro,” Singh said.

What to do, what not to do … DMRC Metro employees are sanitizing the bags of people entering the station. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is telling the passengers what they should and should not do. Passengers are being told, “If you have a cold, cold, or fever, do not travel in the metro.” For the convenience of passengers, the opening and closing hours of the train doors have been extended. ”

The train started running on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line from September 7, but there were fewer passengers on the first day. The train started on Wednesday on the Blue Line and Pink Line. With this, there has been a surge in the number of passengers. At present, the metro is running for four hours in the morning and evening. On Monday, about 15,500 passengers traveled on the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro. The number stood at around 17,600 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, about 33 thousand passengers traveled between the first 4 hours (7 am to 11 am). However, according to Mangu Singh, managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), running a metro with fewer passengers is not a financially profitable deal. He said that trains are being run for the convenience of the people. Singh said that running the metro on less than 60 lakh passengers daily is harmful.