For five months, the stalled Metro service is ready to run once again on Monday. While people will have to pass through a stringent security check, they will be able to travel only if they have a smart card. Line wise will be started for Delhi Metro. Apart from this, gradually the metro operations will start fully in different stages. In the first stage, the metro will run from 7 am to 11 pm and from 4 pm to 8 pm in the evening. In the first phase of the first phase, Rapid Metro and Line-2 (Yellow Line) will be started from 7 September. In Phase 2, Line 3 (Blue Line – Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City), Line 4 (Blue Line – Anand Vihar to Vaishali) and Line 7 (Pink Line) will be started from September 9. In the third phase of Stage-1, Line 1 (Red Line), Line 5 (Green Line) and Line 6 (Violet Line) will be started from 10 September.

These lines will start in Stage-2 and 3

In Stage-2, the metro will run from 11 am to 11 pm from September 11, and from 4 pm to 10 pm. In Stage-2, Line-8 (Magenta Line) and Line-9 (Gray Line) will also be opened. Stage-3 will be implemented from September 12, in which Delhi Metro will run from 6 am to 11 pm. During this time the airport express line will also be started.

These will be the rulesLet us tell you that the standard operational procedure (SOP) has been prepared for social distancing in metro travel. Masks will be mandatory for all passengers. Traces must be made inside stations, platforms, and trains for social distancing. Passengers have also been advised to keep sanitizer in pocket. Also, entry and exit gates at metro stations located in Containment Zones will remain closed. Apart from this, only smart card will run in Delhi Metro and smart card can be recharged in cashless way.