Metro services, which have been closed for nearly 5 months due to the Corona period, are going to resume from September 7. Travelers have to take care of many special things during the journey in the metro. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said that detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been prepared. Keeping in mind all the protocols, the metro will be operational so that passengers do not face any problem. On the other hand, the list of which metro stations will open in Delhi from September 7 and which metro stations will remain closed, is also being prepared.Outside the metro station, sanitizer will be arranged before entry and thermal screening of passengers will be done.– The use of tokens is being banned, because the risk of the virus spreading from the token is high.– Passengers using the metro card will be allowed to travel.– Digital medium will have to be used to recharge the metro card. However, smart cards or metro cards can be purchased over the counter.– It will be mandatory to sit one meter inside the metro coach.– Air conditioners will be controlled within the metro coach, under the new guide lines, the amount of fresh air in the AC will be higher.Metro stations, platforms and Metro coaches are not crowded, so Metro staff, police and civil defense volunteers will be deployed.– At the time of entry in the Metro, it will be mandatory to follow social distancing and wear masks, failing which the Metro officers or police will have the power to cut the fine.– If the passenger temperature is found to be high during thermal screening, it will not be allowed to travel in Delhi Metro.– Metro stations will not be opened in the container zone nor will the metro stop at the closed metro station.

List of metro station is being prepared, will be released soon

Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot told that a list of which metro stations in Delhi will open from September 7 and which metro stations will remain closed. This list will be released to the public. Arrangements are also being constantly monitored at the metro station. Kailash Gehlot said that it would be very important to follow social distancing during the journey in the metro.

Marking will be done on seats

Passengers will be able to travel only one meter away in the metro coach and marking will also be done for which seat to sit on and which seat to not sit on. It will be a challenge for the government to control passengers at the most crowded station of Delhi Metro. According to Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot, the government has the information about the most crowded metro station, so the crowd will be controlled with the help of civil volunteers at the station.