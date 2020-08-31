How will screening for corona infection occur? Arogya Setu app will be required in face mask and phone. CISF and DMRC will jointly perform thermal screening. Symptomatic passengers will not be allowed to travel and will be sent to the health center. If a passenger is found to be corona infected, they will be sent to the health center wearing a PPE kit.

What are the arrangements within the coach? A distance of 1 meter will be maintained between one passenger to another inside the coach. Each coach will be allowed to board 50 passengers. The temperature inside the coach will be kept 26 degrees. For social distancing, 50,000 stickers will be pasted inside the metro coach.

How to stay inside the station? Civil Defense volunteers will also be stationed at the stations the Delhi Metro will open. Whether or not social distancing is being followed will be continuously monitored. The lift cannot accommodate more than 3 people at a time. Touch points such as handrails, lift buttons, etc. will be sanitized every 4 hours.

Only smartcard will play or token? Given the spread of the corona virus, tokens will not be available at the moment. The risk of spreading a token virus infection is high. From September 7, all passengers will have to use the metro card. Digital medium has to be used to recharge the metro card. However, smart cards or metro cards can be purchased over the counter.

How long will the metro run? Right now, Metro will be organized according to demand. The train cannot be stopped at a crowded station. Currently, the permission is to run the metro from 7 am to 8 pm. The stopping time of the train at the station can be increased from 10-20 seconds to 20-40 seconds. More congestion can be avoided.

Will every station gate open? There are more than two routes of entry at many stations of Delhi Metro. When the metro resumes, all the gates of major stations will not be opened. According to sources, initially only two gates will be opened. This will be done so that it can be better monitored.

Delhi Metro will open for everyone? According to Kailash Gehlot, initially only government employees or certain class passengers can be allowed to travel.

Will all metro stations open or select? According to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot, a list is being prepared which will have the names of those metro stations to be opened from 7 September. Gehlot said that this list will be made public soon. It will also take into account the load of passengers at the station, the corona position in that area.

There is news of relief for Delhiites. The metro is starting next week. In the era of Corona virus, the journey of Delhi Metro will not be the same as before. When the Metro runs on September 7, there will be a new experience not only for passengers, but also for the metro staff. Precautions like social distancing, mask will have to be taken, detailed guidelines may come from the central government this week. By starting the operation, Delhi Metro employees will check all the systems including electrical, signaling, track, train, station. There will be many questions in your mind regarding the resumption of Delhi Metro from September 7. Let’s try to find out their answers.