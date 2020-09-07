New update

Mon, 7 Sep 2020 08:04:00 (IST) Delhi Metro has appealed to the people by tweeting a video, ‘We are on our way. It’s been 169 days since you saw us! You travel responsibly and only if necessary. We are on our way. It & # 39; s been 169 days since we & # 39; ve seen you! Travel responsibly and commute if it & # 39; s only necessary.… Https://t.co/sjANFlj9TO & mdash; Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) 1599443453000

Mon, 7 Sep 2020 08:00:25 (IST) Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has also resumed its services on the Aqua Line from 7 am today. Photos are of Pari Chowk Metro Station. Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has also resumed its services on the Aqua Line from 7 am today. Photos… https://t.co/nTsKpxNCaB & mdash; NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) 1599445801000

Mon, 7 Sep 2020 07:57:54 (IST) Before sitting in the Delhi Metro, now you have to take care of many things. Social distancing has to be completely followed. No tokens will be available, one has to travel through smart card Before sitting in the Delhi Metro, now you have to take care of many things. Social distancing has to be completely followed… https://t.co/YnnmcG5ImA & mdash; NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) 1599445663000

Mon, 7 Sep 2020 07:55:37 (IST) Delhi Metro service has started from 7 am today. In the first phase, Delhi Metro service has been started between Samaypur Badli to Huda City Center on Yellow Line. Delhi Metro service has started from 7 am today. Samaypur Badli on Yellow Line serving Delhi Metro in the first phase… https://t.co/id1nfAmFUc & mdash; NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) 1599445525000

Mon, 7 Sep 2020 07:49:31 (IST) Know these important things before traveling in Delhi Metro

Mon, 7 Sep 2020 07:45:41 (IST) Which gates will open at which metro station in Delhi, click on the list

Mon, 7 Sep 2020 07:39:54 (IST) After 169 days, the first metro left this morning from Huda City Center in Gurgaon for Samaypur Badli in Delhi.

Mon, 7 Sep 2020 07:38:10 (IST) The Delhi Metro service will be restored in a phased manner in three phases from September 7 to 12. The Yellow Line and Rapid Metro connecting Samaypur Badli to Huda City Center has started today. According to an official, trains will run from 7 am to 11 am in the first phase and from 4 pm to 8 pm in the evening.

Mon, 7 Sep 2020 07:37:46 (IST) Delhi Metro, which was closed for more than 5 months due to Corona epidemic, started running again from today. However, the rules for using the metro are very strict and people have been asked to use it only when needed. Officials have said that if passengers do not follow the rules of social distance during the journey, “trains cannot be stopped at some stations”.

Mon, 7 Sep 2020 07:37:13 (IST) At the same time, 70,626 people have died due to Corona virus infection.

Mon, 7 Sep 2020 07:37:01 (IST) A total of 41,13,812 cases of corona have been reported so far in India of which 8,62,320 are active cases while 31,80,866 people have become infection free.

Mon, 7 Sep 2020 07:36:53 (IST) In India, the speed of Corona is not taking the name of stoppage. The total number of cases in the country has crossed 41 lakh.