…. and metro started Metro standing on the platform of Huda City Center. Today is the first day and even the fear of Corona is not visible to most travelers.

Entry will not happen without screening Your body temperature is being checked before entry into the metro station. Will be allowed to go inside only when it is asymptomatic.

Hand will sanitize and go inside ‘Auto Thermal Screening cum Hand Sanitization Machine’ has been installed at 45 major stations. The rest of the metro stations will be equipped with ‘auto sanitizer dispensers’. The ‘Auto Thermal Screening cum Hand Sanitization Machine’ will measure the temperature as soon as it comes in front of the passenger.

Every caution is being followed DMRC has deployed several officers at metro stations. It will monitor the crowd situation there and the entire system.

Stationed security personnel Do not break the rules and run the metro carefully, so that the crowd can be managed, there are sufficient number of security personnel at the stations.

Seats are stickers The seats within the coach are fitted with stickers for social distancing. Leave the seat on which the sticker is attached, and sit on the next seat.

Sunnah inside The initial metro did not see much congestion. Only a few people were seen in the entire coach.

Aqua line also started The services of Noida Metro’s Aqua Line have also started. The line connects Noida to Greater Noida. This is a picture of Pari Chowk station.

Delhi Metro is again at your service. After more than five months, metro services have started for a limited time on the Yellow Line from Monday. The metro between Samaypur Badli to Huda City Center will be met from 7 am to 11 pm and from 4 pm to 8 pm in the evening. Noida Metro’s Aqua line has also been opened to the general public. Since the risk of corona virus infection remains, you will have to travel with many precautions. At least half an hour leave the house with extra. In addition, the mask is mandatory. The tokens will not run, so smart cards have to be kept. If not, you can buy at the station.