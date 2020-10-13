Passengers angry with the closure of the gates of the metro stations are complaining about this to the DMRC on social media and other means. At the same time, some people are demanding to open the gates from DMRC in a warning tone. A passenger named Narayan Nath has sought to get rid of the long queue outside the Rajendra Place metro station in the evening and wrote that due to this, there is a problem in maintaining social distancing and people are wasting a lot of time. Used to be. Therefore, the remaining gates of the station should also be opened.At the same time, Satish Kumar said that trains at Chandni Chowk station are empty inside and there are such long queues outside that it takes an average of half an hour every day for people to enter. It is like wasting resources. A passenger named Keshav, sharing his trouble, demanded to open both the gates of Shadipur metro station, because of this, not only he, but many others are also facing a lot of trouble everyday, because the side gate opened. Has happened, they have to go around to get there and have to exit from opposite side even after getting off the train.

Jatin Kumar told that he takes 35 to 40 minutes in line daily, then he gets entry inside the Central Secretariat Metro Station. In view of this, he too has demanded to open the remaining gates of the station. While hiding his identity, a passenger even demanded a reduction in the fare of the Metro in return for this inconvenience to the Metro passengers. They said that when you are not giving complete facilities to the passengers, then why are you charging full fare.

Passengers upset due to long lines outside the metro

At the same time, another passenger named Deepak Dhingra said that by closing the gates, DMRC itself has created an atmosphere of chaos outside the stations. Due to the entry of Old Delhi railway station being closed at Chandni Chowk station, there is a long queue at the opposite side gate, which is also difficult to maintain social distancing.

Abhishek Mishra suggested that if the extra gates are opened at least in peak hours, then there will be some reduction in the problems of the passengers. Sher Singh Beniwal told that he is fed up with the long line outside Rajiv Chowk station and hence he has decided that till the other gates open, he will not travel by metro and take his car to office. Will go However, despite all these complaints, DMRC is not in the mood to open additional gates other than stations. The topic was also discussed in a meeting held in the UD Ministry recently, but officials feared that this would make it difficult to control the rush in the metro and would increase the risk of spreading Corona infection. Therefore, as long as the risk of infection remains, it is necessary to maintain this system to control the entry.