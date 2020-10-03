Highlights: Delhi Metro gives relief to UPSC aspirants, special trains will run

Due to Kovid-19, there has been a huge change in the timing of Delhi Metro

UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam on October 4

Delhi Metro will run trains from 6 am so that students do not have problems.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has given a big relief to the candidates preparing for the Civil Services Examination. Trains will run from 6 am for the Civil Services Prelims 2020, to be held on October 4. The DMRC said in a tweet on Saturday that ‘Delhi Metro services will start at 6 am from the terminal stations on all lines on Sunday’. Due to Corona virus, services of Delhi Metro are currently available from 8 am to 8 pm.

There are a large number of applicants in Delhi

Around 10 lakh candidates have applied for the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination. Staying in Delhi, students from all over the country prepare for this exam. The exam has already been postponed once due to Corona virus. Earlier this examination was to be held on 31 May 2020. But it was postponed because of the lockdown. October 4 new date chosen. The Civil Services Main Examination will be held on 8 January 2021.

Delhi Metro appeals, avoid traveling in peak hours

With the new rules of social distancing, Delhi Metro started trains on all lines from 12 September. DMRC has extended the rush of trains running (peak hour) from 8 am to 8 pm during congested times. The public has also been advised to travel as far as possible to avoid unnecessary travel and to avoid crowded time for its convenience as much as possible. Some sections of Delhi Metro (eg Dilshad Garden to Shastri Park, Mundka to Kirti Nagar, Kirti Nagar to Mandi House, Naya Bus Station to Dilshad Garden, Escorts Mujesar to Bahadurpur section) are getting more and more people.

Civil service examination on October 4, Railways will run the unreserved train, see full list

What to take care of?

Your body temperature is being checked before entry into the metro station. Will be allowed to go inside only when asymptomatic. ‘Auto Thermal Screening cum Hand Sanitization Machine’ has been installed at 45 major stations. The rest of the metro stations will be equipped with ‘auto sanitizer dispensers’. The ‘Auto Thermal Screening cum Hand Sanitization Machine’ will measure the temperature as soon as the passenger is exposed. Do not break the rules and run the metro carefully, manage crowds, so that adequate number of security personnel are present at the stations. Seats within the coach are fitted with stickers for social distancing. Leave the seat on which the sticker is attached, and sit on the next seat.