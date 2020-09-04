Highlights: Delhi Metro is starting from September 7, the first yellow line will run

Thermal screening and hand sanitization will be done at the entry points of each station

All bags will also be disinfected, only smart card will get entry

One seat has to be left, 1 meter distance between people is necessary

new Delhi

Be prepared for a new experience in the metro from Delhi and nearby Mondays. If you have to reach office on time, then add at least half an hour to the normal time. Several steps will be taken to stop the Delhi Metro from becoming a super spreader of Corona virus, which will take time. Thermal screening and hand sanitization have to be done at entry points only. Your bag will also be disinfected. The crowd will not be allowed to gather, in such a situation, keeping the social distancing maintenance will have to reach the platform, it will take more time.

Metro is getting ready for you

Metro trains and stations are being prepared for operations from Monday. The coaches are being cleaned, they are being disinfected. The CISF staff at the station will conduct security checks without touching you. ‘Auto Thermal Screening cum Hand Sanitization Machine’ has been installed at 45 major stations. The rest of the metro stations will be equipped with ‘auto sanitizer dispensers’. There will be a ‘paddle switch’ near the lift at the metro stations. That is, to call the lift, all you have to do is gently press this switch with the foot. The button panel will remain closed for the present time to reduce the risk of corona infection.



These things have to be kept in mind

At least carry the goods. Do not keep metal things. Will not be able to keep hand sanitizer in excess of 30ml. Tokens will not run at the moment. Only smart cord holders (QR code on the airport line) will get an entry. The recharge at the station will also be in cashless mode only. Feeder bus service will not be available. Train stop times at stations have been extended. Passengers must leave one seat and sit. ‘Do not sit here’ stickers have been placed on the seats. If standing, a distance of at least one meter will have to be made from the rest of the passengers.

Know new guidelines of Delhi Metro

Monitoring will be done continuously through CCTV

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has released a list of ‘what to do’ and ‘what not to do’. Announcements will also be made from time to time in stations and metros. Initially there will be entry through one or two gates at each station. Monitoring will be done through station and train CCTV cameras to ensure that the crowd is not getting more. Marks have been made at all places including Frisking Points, Customer Care, AFC Gates, to enable social distancing maintenance. Everything that comes in contact with a human being, whether it is a lift or the hand rates of an escalator, touch points of the AFC gates or customer handling points, will be disinfected every 4 hours.