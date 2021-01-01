Highlights: Exit gate of Khan Market, Supreme Court, Central Secretariat and Mandi House closed

Only entry and interchange is allowed at these stations for passengers

Advisory issued by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday afternoon

new Delhi

A major update has come from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on the first day of the new year i.e. Friday. Delhi Metro issued a sudden advisory on Friday afternoon, stating that their exit from four metro stations has been banned. This includes the names of Khan Market, Supreme Court, Central Secretariat and Mandi House.

According to the information, Delhi Metro has closed the exit gates of Khan Market, Supreme Court, Central Secretariat and Mandi House. However, the facility to change entry and metro from all these stations remains intact.

The steps taken

It is believed that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has taken this step due to increasing rush of passengers on New Year and Corona Guidelines.