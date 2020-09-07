Delhi Metro, which was closed on 22 March due to Corona infection (Delhi Metro News), finally started for people after 169 days. Although the number of passengers remained low on the first day, the faces of the passengers were clearly visible. The passengers traveling in the metro on the first day said that they will get a lot of relief from running the metro. Will save both money and time.A person traveling on the Noida Metro’s Aqua Line said, “He had to resort to the cab until the metro service was started. Spending is too much by cab. With the introduction of Metro services, I can save on my travel expenses. There is a need to strictly follow people to be socially distant. ‘



There was joy in the faces of people traveling in the Delhi Metro. He said that this is a very good initiative. The metro rail service helps save time and money. Passengers need to take all precautions while traveling. Metro time should be extended gradually. “

Delhi Metro completed preparations

Complete preparations had already been made by the Metro to start it. On the first day of the week, on Monday at Rajiv Chowk metro station, people were seen enthusiastic about going from the metro to their offices. All the passengers put masks on their mouths and started their journey with proper distance.

After 169 days, Delhi Metro returned to track again, see how the Corona era went

Metro officer traveled

AK Garg, the operations director of Delhi Metro traveled in the metro from Rajiv Chowk to Malviya Nagar. After traveling, he said, ‘I traveled from Malviya Nagar to Rajiv Chowk today. I am happy to see that passengers are confident of traveling in the Delhi Metro. We have made all arrangements to make the journey safe for the passengers.

From September 12 all will run on the line

By September 12, all Metro lines will be operational. In the first phase, Delhi Metro will run in two shifts from 7 am to 11 am and in the afternoon from 4 pm to 8 pm. In the second phase, trains will be available between 7 am and 1 pm and between 4 pm and 10 pm. The service of the metro will start normally from September 12.

Take care of these things

Thermal screening was done at the entry point of the station before the passengers traveled in the metro, while people also sanitized the hands with a sanitization machine. Passengers who show signs of Kovid will not be allowed to travel in the metro. Arrangements have been made to sanitize your bags as soon as you enter the metro station. Passengers must always maintain a distance of 1 meter from each other.