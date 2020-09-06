Everything will look like revenge Metro trains and stations are being prepared for operations from Monday. The coaches are being cleaned, they are being disinfected. The CISF staff at the station will conduct security checks without touching you. ‘Auto Thermal Screening cum Hand Sanitization Machine’ has been installed at 45 major stations. The rest of the metro stations will be equipped with ‘auto sanitizer dispensers’. There will be a ‘paddle switch’ near the lift at the metro stations. That is, to call the lift, all you have to do is gently press this switch with the foot. The button panel will remain closed for the present time to reduce the risk of corona infection.

What to keep in mind within the train? – Passengers have to sit on the alternate seat (except one seat). ‘Do not sit here’ stickers have been placed on the seats. If standing, a distance of at least one meter will have to be made from the rest of the passengers. – Train stop time has been increased by 10 seconds at each station. The train will stop more than 20 seconds at the interchange station. – Train will be sanitized at terminal stations. Sanitization will also be done after returning to the depot after a day. – The doors of trains will be open at the terminal stations so that fresh air can come.

Social distancing is most important Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has released a list of ‘what to do’ and ‘what not to do’. Announcements will also be made from time to time in stations and metros. Initially there will be entry through one or two gates at each station. Monitoring will be done through station and train CCTV cameras to ensure that the crowd is not getting more. Marks have been made at all places including Frisking Points, Customer Care, AFC Gates, to enable social distancing maintenance.

Everywhere will be disinfected every 4 hours Everything that comes in contact with a human being, whether it is a lift or the hand rates of an escalator, touch points of the AFC gates or customer handling points, will be disinfected every 4 hours.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot has tested Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot visited the Rajiv Chowk metro station today. Going there, he inspected and instructed the arrangements made to escape from Corona.

‘Travelers Follow Guidelines’ The Transport Minister of Delhi said, ‘I appeal to the people to follow all the guidelines of Delhi Metro. He also said that if there is not much need then do not take service of the metro.

More than nine thousand people register on autopay mobile app The Delhiites have started preparations with rescue for the journey of the metro starting on September 7. This is the reason why more than nine thousand people have registered on the AutoPay mobile app launched by the metro a few days ago for auto recharge of smart cards, while 2200 people have ordered auto topup smart card.

