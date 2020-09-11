Delhi Metro on Friday conducted a check operation on all lines through the Delhi Metro Flying Squad. The expedition was carried out to check if the Kovid-19 rescue rules were being followed inside the trains. You will be surprised to know that the Flying Squad caught 92 passengers flaunting the rules and charged them fine. Anuj Dayal, executive director of the Delhi Metro, said that seeing the over 150 passengers negligently, the Flying Squad team explained and extinguished and left without penalty.

A statement issued by Dayal said that under Section 59 of the Delhi Metro Operation and Management Act, 92 passengers were fined Rs 200-200. The statement said that the people involved in the flying squads caught them inside the train not wearing masks or doing social distancing maintenance and fined them. At the same time, more than 150 passengers were not told to follow the rules properly, due to their slight negligence, they could be in great danger to their and fellow travelers’ health.

Even during a global disaster like the Kovid-19 pandemic, some people do not desist from being careless. New rules were vigorously promoted before the resumption of metro service in the Corona era. Apart from the central and state governments, companies offering metro services also made the passengers aware of the strict observance of rules such as wearing masks and social distancing. But what difference does it make for some people. They are putting their own and others’ health at risk by breaking the rules.