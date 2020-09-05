Monitoring will be done continuously through CCTV Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has released a list of ‘what to do’ and ‘what not to do’. Announcements will also be made from time to time in stations and metros. Monitoring will be done through station and train CCTV cameras to ensure that the crowd is not getting more. Train operators will also monitor the congestion inside the train through cameras installed in bogies. If a person does not maintain a social distancing, he can be taken off the train at the next station.

Special emphasis on social distancing No more than 50 passengers will be allowed in every coach to maintain social distancing. In every coach, 25 people will be able to sit on seats while 25 people will be able to stand and travel. Also, passengers must follow the marking inside the station, at the Concourse level, on the platform and inside the trains. Markings have been made at all places including Frisking Points, Customer Care, AFC Gates, to enable social distancing maintenance. Passengers must leave one seat and sit. ‘Do not sit here’ stickers have been placed on the seats. If standing, a distance of at least one meter will have to be made from the rest of the passengers.

One gate for entry-exit Initially, not all the gates of the stations will be opened. When the metro operation becomes normal, the gates will be opened gradually. To maintain social distancing, there will be one gate reserve each for entry and exit. That is, now you will not be able to enter the metro station from every gate, but you will get entry from only one gate and you will be able to exit from an exit gate.

Mask required It will be mandatory for all passengers to wear masks the whole time. If someone forgets to bring masks, then such people will get the facility to buy masks at the stations itself, but these masks will be costlier than the market price. That is, in lieu of not bringing a mask, you have to buy a mask by paying more money, so it would be better to leave the house wearing a mask.

… Corona so as not to escape Everything that comes in contact with a human being, whether it is a lift or the hand rates of an escalator, touch points of the AFC gates or customer handling points, will be disinfected every 4 hours. Trains will be sanitized after every journey.

No need to stop at stations No one will be allowed to stay in the station premises for any longer reason. In addition, there will be special emphasis on ensuring compliance with the rules. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has made it clear that every station will be monitored directly from the control room of the metro and strict action will be taken against anyone if they are seen breaking the rules. He has also suggested to the DMRC to name and shame such people, to make their identity public, so that they get a lesson.

These things are important 1. At least carry the goods. Do not keep metal things. Will not be able to keep hand sanitizer in excess of 30ml. 2. Tokens will not run at the moment. Only smart cord holders (QR code on the airport line) will get an entry. The recharge at the station will also be in cashless mode only. 3. Feeder bus service will not be available. Train stop times at stations have been extended.

Regarding the rules that people have to follow, announcements will be made inside the trains, these rules will be displayed everywhere in the station premises and people will also be made aware about this through publicity and social media. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), there will be an attempt to run more and more trains so that there is no congestion at the stations. If there is more congestion at a station, the train will not be stopped at that station immediately by informing the train operator from the control room.