So many people ride on the first day of Metro restoration The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement that train operations were smooth in the first phase from 7 am to 11 am and about 7,500 passengers availed the service. A senior DMRC official said that services were restored at seven in the morning following strict safety and the rule of maintaining two yards. Please tell that in normal days, more than 40 thousand passengers used to take the benefit of metro service in a period of 4 hours.

The first train left for Huda City Center With the resumption of metro services, on Monday, the first train departed from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Center and from Huda City Center to Samaypur Badli. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shared the video of the first train leaving Huda City Center on Twitter and wrote, ‘We are coming. We have not met you since 169 days. Travel with responsibility and only when necessary. Metro is back on track.

Not a single station is in the Containment Zone The Metro official said that no station is closed due to the absence of any of the stations in the Yellow Line. At the start of the day, passengers were seen wearing masks at stations like Kashmiri Gate and Hauz Khas on the ‘Yellow Line’. In another tweet, DMRC shared the pictures of some passengers, writing, “The happy faces of those traveling for the first time after more than five months”.

CM Arvind Kejriwal also expressed happiness Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed happiness over the restoration of metro services. He tweeted, ‘I am happy that the metro is starting from today. The metro has made good arrangements. All of us should also be careful, do not be negligent. Passengers are allowed to go to the station premises only after checking the temperature and hand sanitizing. Delhi Metro employees and Central Industrial Security Force personnel were also seen wearing ‘face shield’, masks and gloves.

Listen to passengers traveling in Delhi Metro after 5 months Listen to passengers traveling in Delhi Metro after 5 months

Appeal to DMRC, travel only if necessary DMRC has appealed to the people to use the metro only when it is urgent. DMRC has also asked the passengers to use the ‘Arogya Setu’ app. Metro services in Delhi have been restored at a time when 3,256 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported a day earlier. A total of 1.91 lakh cases of corona virus have been reported here. The Delhi Metro has taken several steps to ensure minimum physical contact between passengers. Metro has designed automatic thermal screening-cum-sanitizer dispensers and ‘foot pedal powered lifts’ for this.

Passengers said, no option like metro Passengers traveling in the metro said there is a concern about health but there is no other option. Delhi Metro was closed since March 22 in view of Kovid-19, which has been opened following strict safety and social distance norms. Sumitra Devi (45), a government employee working in Connaught Place, said that since the end of the lockdown, she was having a lot of trouble going to work and due to the Metro closure she had to go by bus, Which was very difficult.

Metro passenger expressed its happiness A metro passenger expressed his happiness over the introduction of metro services saying that due to the limited number of passengers in the bus, they had to wait for hours. After the resumption of Metro services, she will now be able to reach her office without any problems. When asked about security, he said, “It is definitely different but safe.” Let us tell you that at the beginning of the day, passengers were seen wearing masks at stations like Kashmiri Gate and Hauz Khas on ‘Yellow Line’.

Security arrangements made at the metro station Delhi Metro employees and Central Industrial Security Force personnel were also seen wearing ‘face shield’, masks and gloves. Delhi Metro has taken several steps to ensure minimum physical distance among passengers. Gaurav Chautala (25), who works in Gurgaon and lives on Janpath, said he is ‘a little apprehensive’ about the metro journey. He said, “But, I have no choice.”

Corona havoc in Delhi, be careful Metro services in Delhi have been restored at a time when 3,256 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported a day earlier. A total of 1.91 lakh cases of corona virus have been reported here. In such a situation, passengers traveling in the metro should seriously follow other rules and conditions including social distancing themselves.

Senior DMRC officer took stock On the first day of the resumption of metro services, DMRC operations director AK Garg traveled by metro from Malviya Nagar to Rajiv Chowk. He examined DMRC’s preparedness and also interacted with the passengers.

On the first day of the metro restoration, in contrast to the usual crowds, various platforms and stations, including Rajiv Chowk, were listened to, and food and drink shops were also closed. Station personnel were repeatedly seen to make the metro station premises free of infection and to ensure distance between each other. Anyway, a very small number of passengers arrived on the first day. One of the busiest stations in the national capital, Rajiv Chowk, looked empty. At around nine o’clock, at the busy entrance of Rajiv Chowk, only a few officers were seen wearing masks and face shields. Many coaches of the train remained empty or barely a ride. Some coaches carried less than ten passengers.