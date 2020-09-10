Highlights: After a long time, Metro services are being started in Delhi in a sequential manner

Metro starts on Red, Green, Violet line after Blue, Yellow and Pink lines

Special precautions are being taken regarding the corona at metro stations

new Delhi

Metro services have been restored in the capital Delhi after prolonged shutdown due to Corona epidemic and lockdown. After the Yellow, Blue and Pink lines, DMRC has also started Metro services on Red, Green and Violet lines from Thursday.

After the services were restored, the movement of people started at the metro stations. During this time people appeared in queues in front of the station for boarding. Metro services were started from 7 am on Thursday morning on Red Line connecting Rithala to Shaheed Sthal, Green Line from Kirti Nagar to Brig Hoshiar Singh and Violet Line connecting Kashmiri Gate to Raja Nahar Singh.

Access with social distancing

Effect on frequency of trains

In view of the Corona epidemic, changes have been made in the frequency of metro trains and their stopping period at stations. It was told that the metro stop time at each station has been increased by 20-25 seconds and the train stop time at interchange stations has been increased by 50 seconds. DMRC is yet to start metro services on the magenta line. Metro services will also be started on the Magenta Line from September 11.

Trains are less crowded

Precaution regarding Corona

Explain that special precautions are being taken at the metro stations in view of the corona epidemic. Metro employees are sanitizing the bags of people entering the station. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is telling the passengers what they should and should not do. Passengers are being told, “If you have a cold, cold, or fever, do not travel in the metro.” For the convenience of passengers, the time has been extended to open and close the doors of the train.