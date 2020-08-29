Strict adherence to ICMR rules The meeting, convened by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday, decided on the new protocol for the metro (when the service would be restored) and was attended by senior officers of the CISF and Delhi Police. According to sources, it was decided that all the guidelines set by the Indian Council of Medical Research should be strictly followed if the metro service starts. He said, ‘Any passenger who is caught spitting or doing dirt in the metro or metro premises will be fined. Those who will not follow the rules such as wearing masks, who will be found to be deliberately violating norms on seats left vacant for the purpose of social distancing, will also be fined heavily. ‘

Repeated mistake may lead to heavy penalty A team of the Central Industrial Security Force, or CISF, will now monitor any violation of the rules applicable to prevent the spread of Kovid-19. Officials said that fines in the metro can now start at Rs 500 for those violating the rule for the first time and on repeat this penalty can be much higher.

Jam jam, Delhi residents upset Around 27 lakh people travel daily in the Delhi Metro. If so many people suddenly come out on the streets, then there will be a problem of jam. Due to the metro, the roads were able to get a lot less traffic and people also reached their destination in less time. But now every day traffic is getting jammed.

Housekeeping staff will sanitize again and again 1-8 thousand housekeeping staff will sanitize the common surface after frequent intervals. 2-Employees and passengers will need about 3,000 liters of hand sanitizers every day.

May have to pay more fines than before This journey of metro can be quite different now than before. Traveling without a face mask, sitting on an empty seat for the purpose of social distancing, spitting and spreading dirt can now be very expensive for the passengers. There may be provisions for heavy penalty for violation of these rules as soon as Delhi Metro starts.

Understand everything from the picture Delhi Metro has 671 gates, out of which only 257 will open. Apart from this, it will be compulsory for Delhi Metro personnel and passengers to apply face masks. At the same time, a maximum of 3 passengers will remain in the lift of the metro station. The suspect will not gain entry into the metro station after operations begin. Before the journey, all the people will have to go through the process of thermal scanning at the metro station. During this time, if a person has fever or shows signs of corona virus infection, he will be asked to go to the doctors or home quarantine.

There may be a change in time, distance of 6 feet will be required Delhi Metro used to start at five in the morning till 11 in the night, but now its time has also been changed. According to the information, now the metro will run from 7.30 am to 8.30 pm. Apart from this, 671 entry points in 242 metro stations out of which only 257 gates will be opened. A distance of 6 feet will be mandatory for passengers at all times. 5 Nodal officers have been deployed so that social distancing can be followed.

The metro service was halted in March, when lockdown was announced across the country. Millions of people used to travel in the Delhi Metro every day, but now it will not be possible. Unlock-4 is likely to run the Delhi Metro. The metro is expected to run after the first week of September.