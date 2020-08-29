SoP will be released soon DMRC Executive Director (Corporate Communications) Anuj Dayal said that Delhi Metro will resume to the public from September 7 as per the latest guidelines issued under Unlock-4. He said that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will be issued a detailed SOP in the next few days for how the Metro will function and with which rules the general public can use it.

Special preparation for social distancing The CISF has also proposed various measures to the Delhi Metro in view of the Kovid-19. Under this, passengers will have to go through a metal detector for contactless search and check for fever-like symptoms. Passengers will be stopped at the entrance only when the crowds increase to ensure proper distance is followed.

Special preparation for CISF Passengers will be encouraged to download the Arogya Setu App on behalf of the CISF and electronic and personnel monitoring will be extended to all activities in the metro campus. Several other measures will also be taken, including adherence to social distancing. Preparations are underway to ensure that there is no compromise with the health and safety of metro employees and passengers and a comprehensive security ring is prepared at more than 230 stations of the metro during the period of Kovid-19.

Changes in metro time also Delhi Metro used to start at five in the morning till 11 in the night, but now its time has also been changed. According to the information, now the metro will run from 7.30 am to 8.30 pm. Apart from this, 671 entry points in 242 metro stations out of which only 257 gates will be opened. A distance of 6 feet will be mandatory for passengers at all times. 5 Nodal officers have been deployed so that social distancing can be followed.

Metal items will have to be kept in trays Passengers will be asked to take out all the metal items and keep them in their bags and after that they will be asked to go through the ‘Multiple Door Frame Metal Detector’ (DFMD). After this they will have a contactless inquiry. Passengers will be given ‘trays’ to carry metal items. Special personnel of CISF will keep an eye on the passengers in view of security and will be investigated only when there is reasonable suspicion.

Contactless inquiry According to the CISF’s plan, contactless testing can be done with a metal detector, making a minimum distance of 2.5 cm. The passengers’ bags will be searched through X-ray scanners and in case of anything suspicious, the passengers will open themselves and get them examined. Maintaining distance in the station area will be strictly followed. A distance of two meters has to be maintained during the queue for testing.

Must wear mask is mandatory The CISF has said that not all the gates of the metro station will be opened. Wearing masks will be mandatory and DMRC personnel will check the body temperature of each passenger before safety check. Personnel in the station area will also be wearing PPE suits to deal with ‘suspicious’ passengers and bags. Passengers will be stopped at the entrance in case of overcrowding. The CISF has deployed around 10,000 personnel to protect the Delhi Metro.

Limited number in lift The number of people entering the lift of the metro station will be limited and the exact number is still under discussion. Now, from the new smart card of auto top up, stickers will be pasted on the seats and floor of the platform so that the distance between each other will remain.

Kejriwal expressed happiness Let us tell you that recently Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded the restoration of Delhi Metro. After the resumption of Metro service, Kejriwal also expressed happiness by tweeting. Kejriwal wrote, “I am happy that Metro has been allowed to start its operations from September 7 in a phased manner.”

Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. Thousands of new corona patients are increasing daily. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has released the Unlock-4 guidelines on Saturday. The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that Metro services will be started across the country from 7 September. Let us know what special preparations Metro has made in Unlock-4.