After five months, the stalled Metro service is ready to run again on track from Monday after five days. While people will have to pass through a stringent security check, they will be able to travel only if they have a smart card. There are many people who travel in the metro occasionally, due to which they did not make the card, but now they will also have to make the card. Along with this, Delhi Metro Guidelines are going to be released shortly.According to the Metro officials, passengers will now be able to take advantage of the new smart card facility, which comes with auto-top-up facility. The new smart card can be purchased from the ‘AutoPay’ mobile app. The auto top-up facility will work whenever the amount in the new smart card is less than Rs 100. The traveler’s bank account and debit card will remain connected with this app, so the card will be automatically recharged and the amount will be collected from the card or bank account.

Keep in mind on the journey-

It will be mandatory to put face mask on-

Must keep a distance of 6 feet from other passengers.

Will not get sick at the station – there will be a seat between the two entry-passengers

Delhi Metro live update: Approval of proposal to start Metro in DDMA meeting

Changes will be seen

There will be thermal screening at the metro station gate

Train will stop at entry and exit stations only after fixed gates

Only three people will stay in the lift at a time

How will the entry in metro in Noida

Due to Corona, the metro is set to run 170 days later from 7 September. But this time when you arrive at the station, the arrangement will have changed a lot. The central government is preparing SOP for what will be the change, but DMRC and NMRC have planned to reserve one gate each for entry and exit. Both metro corporations say that nothing can be officially said yet. SOP is awaited, station management will be done accordingly.

Still waiting for SOP

For the preparations so far, thermal scanning will be allowed to go up near the stairs at the entry gate. Walking escalators can affect social distancing, people will also touch his hand grill. In such a situation, nothing has been clear yet about escalators. Similarly, metro management is awaiting SOP for lift. There is also a plan to keep e-rickshaws and autos away there so that the entry gate does not get crowded. With this, after reaching the platform, you will have to board the metro. Some people used to sit there or stand and talk now. Instructions will be issued to the security for this.

Health bridge will not be necessary

The government is insisting on using the Aarogya Setu App In Delhi Metro more and more, but there were many questions about its imperative in the Delhi Metro. The MD of Delhi Metro agreed that since some metro rail passengers may not have smart phones, it would not be right to make Arogya Setu compulsory. A source said that there will be adequate availability of security personnel in coaches at and inside the station and it will be ensured that social distancing remains.