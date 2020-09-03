Highlights: Delhi Metro, running from September 7, will run first yellow line

Social distancing will be followed everywhere, marks made

There will be thermal screening before entry at metro station, sanitizer will be available inside

One seat has to be left in the coach too, there will be 2-3 in the lift.

new Delhi

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued the guidelines for running the metro from 7 September. Metro lines will start in a phased manner from September 7 to 12. To control the crowd, 800 officers / staff will be stationed at all stations. If the crowd increases and the rules of social distancing are broken then they can control or even stop the entry of passengers. Monitoring will also be done through station and train CCTV cameras. Train stops at stations have been extended. Train doors will be kept open at terminal stations to allow fresh air. Currently the token system has been suspended.

Know these things before traveling in metro

– Under the new travel protocols, leave home with extra time.

– Can not keep hand sanitizer in excess of 30ml.

– At least carry the goods. Do not keep metal things.

– Feeder bus service will not be available.

– Entry will be done through one or two gates at each station. Its list will be released soon.

– It will be mandatory for all passengers to wear face cover / mask. Advice to use Arogya Setu App.

– Every station will have to undergo thermal screening and sanitization at its entry point.

– People with symptoms or fever of Kovid-19 will not be allowed. They will be sent to the nearest medical center.

– Marks have been made at all places including Frisking Points, Customer Care, AFC Gates, so as to maintain social distancing. Passengers must always maintain a distance from each other.

– Only two or three people will be allowed in the lift. Passengers will stand on the escalators leaving a step.

– Tokens will not be able to travel. Only smart cord holders (also QR code on the airport line) will get entry. The recharge at the station will also be in cashless mode only.

– New smart cards can also be purchased through cashless mode only.

– Shops will open within metro stations but with social distancing.



What to keep in mind within the train?

– Passengers have to sit on the alternate seat (except one seat). ‘Do not sit here’ stickers have been placed on the seats. If standing, a distance of at least one meter will have to be made from the rest of the passengers.

– Train stop time has been increased by 10 seconds at each station. The train will stop more than 20 seconds at the interchange station.

– Train will be sanitized at terminal stations. Sanitization will also be done after returning to the depot after a day.

– The doors of trains will be open at the terminal stations so that fresh air can come.