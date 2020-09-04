After a long wait of nearly five and a half months, Delhi Metro will once again be in service of passengers from Monday. For this, DMRC has also made a new schedule. There will be a new start of Metro on the Yellow Line on Monday and after that the Metro will start running on other lines within the next 5 days, but due to the threat of Corona, the way of travel in the metro is going to change a lot.DMRC has also issued new rules on Thursday. Now passengers will have to travel in the metro accordingly. Initially, people will be allowed to travel through select gates of metro stations only. Information on all such gates fixed at each station can also be accessed through DMRC’s website www.delhimetrorail.com and Metro’s official Twitter handle @officialDMRC or Metro’s official Facebook page. Necessary changes can also be made later as per the need.

Mask and healing bridge required

Passengers must wear masks the entire time they enter the metro station and exit. Also, you will have to download and run the Arogya Setu app on your mobile and constantly update your health status on it. In addition to providing thermal scanning and sanitizer to passengers at the entry point, arrangements have also been made to sanitize the passengers’ luggage before checking.

Delhi Metro will start in three stages, know when the line will start

New style checking

The CISF security personnel at the check point will also be checking in a new way. Thick plastic poles have been tied behind hand-held metal detectors used by security personnel during checking for social distance, so that security personnel do not have to go closer to passengers and check them. Earlier, travelers were only checked from the front, but now to check their pockets, the passengers will have to get their checking done by going backwards. Masks, gloves, face shield and sanitizers are provided separately to the security personnel.

Social distance marking

Therefore, special strips and stickers have been installed at all such places including stations and platforms, where a large number of passengers can gather, so as to keep distance between passengers. However, only the seats have stickers inside the trains. The seat where the sticker is placed, it will be forbidden to sit on it. However, no marking has been done to maintain the distance on the floor inside the train nor has the number of hand rails been reduced. In such a situation, how much the passengers standing inside the trains will follow the social distancing, it will be known only after the 7th.

Everyone won’t be able to go to the lift

DMRC has appealed to the people to allow the lift to be used only by the elderly, disabled, pregnant women etc. and not everyone should go inside the lift. Depending on the capacity of the lift, only 2 or 3 people will be allowed to move in the lift at a time. To maintain social distancing, passengers will also have to stand on the escalators leaving one ladder. The good thing is that all the escalators of the metro stations will continue to function as before. Due to this, there will be no problem in the movement of passengers.

The film will run for rescue

Information of new rules will be displayed at stations everywhere to make passengers aware. In stations where LED screens are installed, a short film will be played to show how to prevent infection. Changes have also been made in the display panel and announcement system installed inside the trains and through these, people will continue to be given necessary guidelines.



Cleaning system will be a big challenge

Maintaining cleanliness at the stations will be a major challenge. A team of about 800 people has been deployed for this, including both officers and employees. This team will ensure better sanitation at all stations during the working hours. AFC gate, escalators hand rails, platform railings, seating benches, lift buttons and all such places will be constantly cleaned which will come in direct contact with the people. This team will also play an important role in controlling the entry of passengers in the station when the crowd increases. Surveillance will also be done through CCTV cameras installed at stations and in trains to control congestion. Trained customer care agents will also be stationed at stations to assist the differently-abled.