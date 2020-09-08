Highlights: Delhi Metro MD said, no hope of congestion in trains yet

Delhi Metro, which is called the Pride of Delhi, has returned to track after about 5 months, but will it run as fast as before? If the crowd increases, then how will social distancing happen? Will passengers be reduced. How will the financial injury suffered by Delhi Metro in the last 5 months be compensated? Will Delhi Metro increase fares for this to put burden on passengers? If fewer passengers are allowed in the train, then passengers from the middle stations will not be allowed to board the train, what arrangements has the Metro made for them? On all these issues Gulshan Rai Khatri And Prashant Soni Spoke to Mangu Singh, MD of Delhi Metro.

Question : Due to Corona, the stalled metro has been resumed from today for about 5 months. Will the problems of the metro be reduced now?

answer : The Delhi Metro has suffered major financial losses due to the closure of the metro service. Before the start of Corona, Delhi Metro earned Rs 10 crore on average every day, but these stopped, while its expenses remained the same. Therefore, in these 5 months, the Delhi Metro has lost 1500 to 1700 crore rupees. During this period, the salaries of the employees and the expenses incurred on maintaining the system remained intact. Due to reduced power consumption, its cost was reduced slightly, but in that too, fix charge had to be given. Due to this, the financial health of Delhi Metro has been serious.

Question : But now the metro service has started. Will it improve anything?

answer : There won’t be too much. Now our average income is expected to be Rs 2 to 3 crores, but at the moment our focus is not on income. Running the metro is necessary to create a positive environment. People’s trust should be restored. In addition, we want to prevent corona infection. This is why we do not want a large number of people to use the metro. The same people travel by metro, who have to go through very important work.



Question : But when all the metro lines start from September 12, will the crowds increase along with that?

answer : I don’t think the former situation will come so soon. Anyway, schools and colleges are closed now. Most people working in private companies are doing work from home. People who roam around are also getting less. After September 12, the number of passengers will increase when all lines are started. But we want social distancing to be followed in the metro, so we are appealing that only those who need it, travel in the metro. We also suggest to the employees that they should change the working timings in such a way that their employees do not have to travel in the metro during peak hours. However, we will run trains at full capacity from September 12 and will run more trains in non peak hours.

Question : Still, if more people reach the metro, then how will you control the situation?

answer : Where the problem starts, we will keep our focus there and control the crowd from there ie from the main gates of the metro stations. For this reason, we have not opened all the gates of metro stations and have decided to give entry from some gates only, so that the movement of passengers can be monitored well and crowd control can also be done. If we felt that there was too much congestion at the station, on the platform, or in the train, we would prevent people from entering at the gate, so that no more crowds would gather inside. The same system will remain in force after 12th and we will not open all the gates of metro stations.

Delhi Metro News: 5 months later, when Metro ran for the first time on track, Video

Question : In this way, where the metro starts, the trains will become full. So what will happen to the passengers of the middle stations? Will they keep on waiting?

answer : If it happens that the trains came from behind, then we will run the shuttle service for the passengers of the middle stations. During this time, empty trains will be run from the first or last station of the metro line, and the passengers will be seated from the middle stations to clear the crowd. Apart from this, we will also run trains in short loop, so that there is not much congestion in the train which runs from terminal station. For example, in the Yellow Line, we can run some trains between the Kashmiri Gate and the Central Secretariat, while some trains between the University and the Qutub Minar.

Question : Now you said that the financial health of the Delhi Metro is not good, then in the coming days can the Metro also increase passenger fares?

answer : Increasing the rent is not in our hands. This fare fixation committee decides. We are looking at how much damage we can bear at our level. By the way, we have also sought help from the central and Delhi government. We also have some reserve funds. If the board approves, then we can use that amount for some time as well.

Question : The report of the last fare fixing committee said that the metro fares can be reviewed in January every year till the next committee is constituted. Are you thinking about it?

answer : We also have this option open. But increasing the fare of metro is not a very big and beneficial option. If the fare increases more, the number of passengers will decrease further. This is the reason why others are putting more emphasis on finding alternatives.

Question : But for the financial help that you had asked the Central Government to repay the loan installments taken from Japan’s agency Jika, the government has clearly refused?

answer : Actually, we did not ask the government to repay loans to Zika late. The central government repays the loan installments of the flavors. We pay the central government in lieu of that and we requested the central government to postpone the same payment for some time. Also, we had asked for some extra time to pay the installments, not to forgive the loan. However, now we have again sent an explanation to the government as to what we had demanded. At the same time, we have also told you what other options can be considered in this matter.

Question : Have you asked for any financial help from Delhi government too?

answer : No, we have not had any talks with the Delhi government about this yet, but later on we can ask the Delhi government for help in this regard as well. Delhi Metro is the largest metro in the country and the Center and the Delhi government run it together. Therefore, in this crisis, we expect help from both the central and state governments, because the economic loss we have suffered is not normal. And the circumstances behind it were also not normal.

Question : Will there be any effect on the work of Phase-4 of the metro?

answer : This economic crisis will not have much impact on the new project, as its funding has been approved separately and already. Rather, the government itself wants such large projects to move fast because the economy will grow at a faster rate. The rest is as far as keeping the cost of the project is concerned, then we were already trying for it and will do it further.