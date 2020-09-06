Highlights: Metro stations located in Delhi’s Containment Zone will remain closed

Will operate on Yellow Line only on Mondays and Tuesdays

DMRC appeal, use metro only when required

Other rules including social distancing will be strictly followed

new Delhi

Delhi Metro, which was closed for more than five months due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, is once again ready to resume its services in three phases from Monday. However, it has appealed to the people to use the service only when it is urgently needed. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said on Sunday that stations located in the Containment Zone would remain closed. Authorities had also warned earlier that if passengers do not follow the rules of social distance, “trains cannot be stopped at some stations”.

Officials said that the service of the Delhi Metro would be restored in a phased manner in three phases from September 7 to 12. The Yellow Line and Rapid Metro connecting Delhi’s Samaypur Badli with Huda City Center in Gurugram will be operational on September 7. He informed that trains will run from 7 am to 11 am in the first phase and from 4 pm to 8 pm in the evening. DMRC said in a statement released on Sunday that the metro services in Delhi-NCR have been closed since March 22 due to the epidemic. Now services will be restored after a gap of 169 days.



Know what is the timing of the metro

Operations on the Yellow Line will be restored only on Monday and Tuesday. This service will be available for a period of four hours (7-11 am) and four hours (4-8 pm) in the evening. There are 37 stations on this 49-km route. “DMRC said,” 57 trains will be available which will make about 462 trips. It will be further expanded in a phased manner on other lines between September 9-12. ”The officials said that operations on the remaining lines would also be restored in the next five days. In the meantime, strict adherence to all security measures will be ensured to prevent the spread of the virus in the metro premises. He said that along with following the rules of social distance, all have to wear masks and constantly sanitize hands.

Use metro when it is urgently needed

A senior official said, “However, we appeal to the passengers to use the metro service only when it is urgently needed and to avoid traveling if they do not feel healthy.” Passengers with symptoms like Kovid-19 will not be allowed to travel in the metro and will be sent to the nearest health center. “Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro has taken several steps to ensure at least physical connectivity among passengers. . Metro has installed automatic thermal screening-cum-sanitizer dispensers and ‘foot pedal powered lifts’ for this.



Stock taken before services were restored

On Thursday Rajiv Chowk metro station was reviewed for media personnel from the entrance of the station premises to boarding the coach. An official of the city police said that it is mandatory to wear masks within the premises and on the train and “if anyone violates this rule, it will be challaned”. Officials said that at the entrance of 45 stations, automatic thermal screening cum Sanitizer dispensers have been installed. The facility will be available at 17 metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and University Station on the Yellow Line.

These rules will be strictly followed

A senior official said that as per the Kovid-19 safety standards, a maximum of three passengers will be allowed to go in the lift at any station. The period of stoppage of trains will be longer. This will be increased from 10-15 seconds to 20-25 seconds at each station and the duration of ‘interchange’ facility will be increased from 35-40 seconds to 55-60 seconds. In order to sit inside the metro also, following the rules of social distance, passengers will have to sit down and keep a seat while traveling in the compartment. For this, stickers have also been placed on the seats.