Highlights: Delhi Metro’s blue and pink line service starts today

From September 7, the Yellow Line Metro started 169 days later

Let us know that due to corona epidemic, metro services were closed for last 5 months

new Delhi

Delhi Metro, which had been closed for the last 5 months, started two days ago. However, metro services were not started on all lines during this period. Starting today, the Delhi Metro’s Blue and Pink line services are being started. Starting on 171 days, the metro will be available on both these lines from 7 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm.

63.35 km long blue line started

The 65.35 km long Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 to Vaishali and Noida Electronics City. At the same time, the 57.58 km long Pink Line runs to Metro Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar. Apart from this, services will start from Thursday on 3 more lines – Red Line, Violet Line and Green Line.



Metro will run on Blue and Pink line after 171 days

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement, ‘Under the first phase of the restoration of Metro service, Delhi Metro will get its Blue Line (Electronic City / Vaishali from Dwarka Sector-21) and Pink Line (Majlis Park) from 171 days later on Wednesday. From Shiva Vihar).

Travel will change during the Corona era

Due to the corona virus, a seating arrangement has been made except for one seat in the metro train. Also it is mandatory to wear a mask. Passenger body temperature will also be measured after admission at the metro station. Travel will be allowed only after it becomes normal.

9 out of 28 interchange stations will be available

After the resumption of services on both these lines, 9 of the existing 28 interchange stations of Delhi Metro will be available from Wednesday. These interchange stations are – Rajouri Garden, INA Delhi Haat, Mayur Vihar Phase-1, Karkardooma, Rajiv Chowk, Yamuna Bank, Anand Vihar ISBT, Azadpur and Sikandarpur.



96 more metro stations will open from today

With the start of Blue and Pink Line Metro, 96 more metro stations will open from today. However, DMRC will open entry and exit gates of limited number of metro stations on these lines as well so as to control congestion.

Parking facilities will also start

It will start from today on the metro stations of Blue Line and Pink Line where parking facility is available.

44 trains will run on the blue line today

DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal said that 66 trains will run on the Blue Line on Wednesday and Thursday. He told that these trains will cover about 478 trips including morning and evening shifts.

Services will be restored on 3 more lines – Red, Green and Violet on Thursday

Services will be resumed on the next day of commencement of 2 more lines on Wednesday i.e. 3 additional lines on Thursday. Services will be restored on Thursday from Red Line (Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, Ghaziabad) and Green Line (Kirti Nagar / Inderlok to Brig Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh) and Violet Line (Kashmiri Gate to Raja Nihar Singh, Ballabgarh).

Magenta line will also start from September 11

The line connecting Janakpuri West to Botanical Gardens will start from Friday. Apart from this, the service on the gray line connecting Dwarka-Najafgarh will also start from Friday. Here the metro will run from 7 am to 11 pm and then from 4 pm to 10 pm.

Service was resumed on Yellow Line on Monday

The metro service in Delhi-NCR was stopped from March 22 due to the epidemic. Metro services on the Yellow Line were restored for 169 days on 7 September. Officials said about 15,500 people traveled jointly on the Rapid Metro and Yellow Line on Monday. At the same time, 8,300 people traveled through the service which ended at 11 am on Tuesday.