After successfully introducing the driverless metro on the Magenta Line, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is soon to start this service on the second line as well. On Saturday, DMRC informed that driverless metro will start running on the Pink Line of Delhi Metro by the middle of this year.

Giving information about the introduction of driverless metro on the Pink Line, DMRC said, “After starting the driverless metro services on the 37 km long Magenta Line, Delhi Metro is now going to start this service on the 59 km long Pink Line also. . The driverless metro will start operating by mid-2021 on the Pink Line Metro running between Majlis Park to Shiv Bihar.

On 28 December 2020, Delhi Metro started operating the driverless metro on the Magenta Line running from Janakpuri West to the Botanical Gardens. It was flagged off by Prime Minister Modi. There are a total of 25 metro stations on the 38 km long Magenta Line. West Delhi connects South Delhi with Noida. From this line you can also go directly to Domestic Airport.

What are the security arrangements in driverless metro?

1. Real Time Monitoring System

Real time monitoring of operations is done. In this, information is kept from the operation of the train to the signaling system. If ever there is a signaling problem, its information will be sent directly to the control room. For this, sensors have been installed on the tower of the signaling system. If there is any fault on the track then it will be known through the real time monitoring system.

2. High End CCTV Camera

High end CCTV camera has been installed on both sides of the train. Through this, live footage of the metro train is directly visible in the control room. Live footage of the camera inside the train also goes to the control room. If an emergency comes, the passenger can video chat directly with the person sitting in the control room. It will be processed immediately.

3. Track Crack and Object Marking Sensors

Sensors are kept in the train. That is, if there is a crack on the track or there is an object up to 40 mm, it will immediately catch the sensors on the train. The train will have automatic braking. Not only this, fire detection sensors are also present. If the distance between any two trains is less than the set standard then the rear train will not automatically move forward. This will never cause a collision between two trains.

4. Roaming Assistant in Train

DMRC has initially deployed a roaming Metro Assistant for Metro passengers. This assistant stays inside the train and moves among the passengers. If a passenger has any problem or emergency then Roaming Metro Assistant will help them.