new Delhi: An embarrassing incident has happened in the country’s capital, Delhi. On Thursday, a young man was beaten to death in Adarsh ​​Nagar area of ​​East Delhi. Before the incident, the accused called the young man and called him out. Police has registered a case against the accused. According to the information, the deceased youth has been identified as Rahul Rajput.

The deceased lived with his family in Moolchand Colony area. The family consists of father Sanjay, mother Renuka and younger sister. Rahul was studying for a second year. Also used to give English tuition to children. On Wednesday night, Rahul’s uncle’s son Golu received a call from an unknown number. Rahul’s father told that some boys came and called him out. After this he took her to another street. These boys, who came in the number of 10 to 15, beat Rahul so much that he lost his life. During this time the crowd only watched the spectacle.

DCP North-West said that Rahul had a friendship with a girl from Jahangirpuri. The girl’s family opposed it. After this, his family beaten Rahul, which led to his death. Mohammed Raj, Manwar Hussain and 3 minors in this case

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi reached the house of the deceased Rahul. He said, “This is a big criminal incident. Rahul wanted to become an IPS officer. Delhi government will ensure that the culprits are punished as soon as possible. An amount of 10 lakh is being given to the family as compensation. The strictest action will be taken in this matter.

People involved in the incident are being told the kin of a girl with whom Rahul was friends. Please tell that Rahul used to teach English to children. His family is demanding justice.