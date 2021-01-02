new Delhi: In the national capital Delhi, 494 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported on Saturday. These are the fewest new cases to come in a day in more than seven months. At the same time 14 more patients died of infection. There was no change in the rate of infection on Friday and it remained 0.73 percent. This information was provided by officers. According to him, the number of infected in Delhi increased to more than 6.26 lakhs on Saturday. At the same time, the death toll increased to 10,561.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain tweeted that the rate of infection has remained below one percent for the last 11 days. He tweeted, “For the first time in less than 7 months (since May 17), less than 500 new cases have come up. The rate of infection has come down to 0.73 per cent from 15.26 per cent on 7 November. The rate of infection is less than one percent for the last 11 days. The number of patients being treated has come down to 5,342 which was 44456 on 13 November. The third wave is decreasing, but still be careful and take all precautions.

From 21-23 December, the number of daily reported cases is below 1000. 803 new cases were reported on 21 December, 939 on 22 December and 871 new cases were reported on 23 December. However, 1,063 new cases were reported on 24 December, then on 25 December this number was reduced to 758 and then on 26 December 655. On December 27, 757 cases were reported, while on December 28, the number of new cases reported in a day was 564, which was the lowest in the last five months.

On December 29 and 30, 703 and 677 cases were reported in Delhi respectively. On 31 December, 574 cases and 585 new cases were reported on the first day of 2021. According to the updated bulletin released by the Delhi Health Department, 494 new cases of Kovid-19 came out of 67,364 investigations conducted a day earlier, including 39,591 RT-PCR tests and 27,773 rapid antigen tests. On August 17, 787 new cases were reported in Delhi and on August 16, 652 new cases were reported. On Saturday, the number of patients being treated reduced to 5,342, compared to 5,358 a day earlier. The bulletin has said that the total number of cases has increased to 6,26448.

