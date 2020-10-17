A lawyer has been arrested for spreading false news related to Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian. Mumbai Police’s Cyber ​​Cell has arrested Vibhor Anand, a resident of Delhi. Anand claims to be a lawyer himself. Anand is accused of writing several derogatory and sensational posts on social media regarding the death of Sushant and his former manager. Anand’s Twitter account has also been suspended.Anand had allegedly posted a video on YouTube linking the deaths of Sushant and Disha with Maharashtra cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray and state home minister Anil Deshmukh. Anand claimed in the video that Disha Salian (28) was killed and gang-raped before that. Anand had named a big leader from Maharashtra along with many big people from Bollywood behind it.This action of the police is seen as a warning on sharing false news and hateful posts on the social media platform. According to the police investigation, on June 9, he had committed suicide by jumping from a building in Disha’s Malad where his fiancé lived.

Police custody till 19 October

Police say that Vibhor Anand (31) was continuously writing false fabricated posts and targeting many people even after getting a warning from the City Court. The police arrested him from his home in Delhi and was brought to Mumbai late Thursday. Vibhor has been kept in police custody till 19 October. A case has been registered against him under various sections of IPC and IT Act.

Search for 14 more people spreading fake news

Anand’s lawyer Hitesh Patel said, “The FIR is politically motivated, my client only expressed his views.” Apart from Vibhor, 14 other people are also looking for the police who shared false news on social media.

Bombay Civil Court ordered

Anand was also instructed by the Bombay Civil Court and ordered to remove posts containing fabricated and fake news. Despite this, he kept posting. The order came on the plea of ​​an actor-producer whose names were being dragged into the Salian case. Despite this, Anand kept on taking the name of celebrity.