Khalsa Aid, an international NGO, has set up a Kisan Mall on Delhi’s Tikari border to provide daily use items free of charge to farmers who are protesting over new agricultural laws.

This Kisan Mall is well stocked with toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, oil, shampoo, Vaseline, combs, mufflers, heating pads, knee caps, thermal suits, shawls and blankets among other things.

Khalsa Aid’s store manager Gurucharan Singh said that through Khalsa Aid, we issue a token to the farmers, with which they can purchase items from the Kisan Mall. They bring a token here. We have provided a list of items. All daily use items are available here. Farmers take goods from here as per their requirement. We distribute more than 500 tokens every day.

A few days ago, on December 11, Khalsa Aid set up a foot massage center for farmers protesting against agricultural laws on the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border).

Delhi: Khalsa Aid has set up Kisan Mall at Tikri border to provide items of daily use for free to farmers. “We distribute tokens to farmers with which they can procure items from here,” says Guru Charan, store manager. (24.12) pic.twitter.com/imZ0Aq1h0O – ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

The farmers’ protests continue on Friday for the 30th day. On Thursday, the central government asked the farmers’ unions to decide the time and date for the next round of discussions with the ministers at Vigyan Bhavan. However, till date the negotiations between the agitating farmers and the central government regarding new agricultural laws have not yielded any results.

Explain that the farmers recently enacted three new agricultural laws – The Producers Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) ) Are opposing the Act, 2020.