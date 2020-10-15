new Delhi: Controversy has started again in Delhi Government and Central Government regarding pollution in the capital Delhi. Today, Union Forest and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said that burning of stubble in Punjab increases pollution by only four per cent, whereas due to local reasons, pollution in Delhi is increasing by 96 per cent. Javadekar’s statement has been replied by tweeting by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The same story is being repeated every year – Kejriwal

CM Kejriwal has said, “If burning stubble causes only four percent pollution, then how did pollution suddenly increase in the last days?” Before that the air was clear. He said that the same story is being repeated every year. The reason for this spike is not a huge surge in any local source of pollution in the last few days.

Staying in denial will not help. If stubble burning causes only 4% pollution, then why has pollution suddenly increased last fortnite? Air was clean before that. Same story every yr. There’s no massive jump in any local source of pollution in last few days to cause this spike? https://t.co/nxdJ2timv0 – Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 15, 2020

Prakash Javadekar also said, “The pollution situation in Delhi is always severe during winter. More stubble burning in Punjab than last year, the central government has given so much machine, the Punjab government should take care that the stubble is not burnt much.

Please tell that CM Kejriwal has started a new campaign to tackle pollution today. CM Kejriwal has appealed to the people to stop the engine of vehicles while stopping at the traffic signal. Kejriwal has said that we are starting a ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign from today to fight pollution.

Take a pledge that we will stop our car at red light – Kejriwal

CM Kejriwal said that to free Delhi from pollution, take all the resolutions that we will stop our car at red light. Kejriwal said that a car spends about 15-20 minutes daily at red light and consumes about 200 mL of oil in it. If you start stopping at red light then you can save 7000 rupees a year.

Enter action mode to stop pollution CPCB Of 50 The teams

In Delhi-NCR, 50 teams have come into action mode to prevent pollution. Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar today sent all the teams from their residence to the identified areas of Delhi NCR. These teams will be active from 15 October to 28 February 2021. These teams of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will roam all over the NCR to find sources of air contaminants.

In addition to Delhi, NCR will monitor the hotspots identified in Haryana’s Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Jhajjar, Panipat, Sonipat, Alwar, Rajasthan in Rajasthan and Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh from where pollution is most likely to spread. Wherever pollution gets spread, spot reporting will be done there.

Teams will keep a special watch on the incidents of stubble burning

These teams will go to the field to monitor the factors causing pollution such as solid waste, broken roads filled with dust, building demolition, garbage dump, burning of waste in the open, etc. Teams will keep a special watch on the incidents of stubble burning. Teams will also find out whether industries are being operated in a restricted area. The teams of the Central Pollution Control Board will coordinate with all the agencies and ensure action.

