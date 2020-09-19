The high price of purchasing RT-PCR machines may prove to be a hindrance in the Delhi High Court’s suggestion to expedite RT-PCR investigations in the national capital. Officials gave this information on Thursday. The Delhi High Court on Wednesday suggested that the AAP government should maximize RT-PCR test capability to detect Kovid-19 infection as the precision of rapid antigen detection (RAT) is only 60 percent.

The High Court asked the expert committee constituted by the Lieutenant Governor to call a meeting on a priority basis to decide how much capacity the RT-PCR probe should be extended. The bench also took cognizance that the number of investigations conducted by RT-PCR during a week between 8-15 September was less than a quarter of the total investigations and the rest of the investigations were done through the RAT process.

Officials said that the RAT process is considered to be less accurate than RT-PCR as it has a higher rate of false negatives. He said that the cost of an RT-PCR machine is Rs 15-20 lakhs.

A senior Delhi government official said, “We will need more RT-PCR machines to increase the investigation. These machines are very expensive. At this time it is not possible to make such investments. The government can try but it is already struggling with shortage of funds. “

Another officer from the northern district of the city said that they have already issued instructions to the personnel to conduct further RT-PCR investigations. The sanctioned capacity to conduct RT-PCR test in Delhi is 14,000 at present.

