new Delhi: High security registration plate and color coded fuel sticker has been made mandatory for all trains registered in Delhi. At the same time, people who do not get this plate and sticker on their vehicles are being fined. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court suggested to the Delhi government to give people more time to get a color coded sticker and high security registration (number) plate (HSRP) before starting to pay a fine of Rs 5,500 for violating the rules. .

The Delhi High Court heard a PIL filed through Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Anil Kumar. During the hearing, a bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh said that the Delhi government should not create panic among the citizens as some people can take advantage of the situation. The judges said they were unaware of the need for a sticker. The High Court has asked additional government lawyer Satyakam to come up with detailed information about the steps taken by the Delhi government to publicize the stickers and HSRP.

The Delhi High Court also asked the lawyer to bring the information as to who had decided to outsource the sale of the sticker and HSRP to the original equipment manufactures, who fixed the rate for it and whether it was the sticker and HSRP before they started imposing fines They will be given more time to achieve. Also, the bench asked that if these stickers are not on the High Court vehicles, will they be fined?

Website was crashing

Sharing his personal experience about the sticker, Justice Singh said that he came to know about the Challan campaign and he had diligently booked the stickers for his two vehicles as its website was crashing. The court also said that in August this year, it was not an ideal time to issue advertisements about the requirement of stickers and HSRP through the Delhi government.

The petition filed at the same time alleged that the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are charging additional fees for color-based stickers and HSRP mandated for vehicles in the national capital. Advocate Sunil Fernandes, appearing on behalf of Kumar, told the court that the challan campaign launched through the Delhi government is intimidating to people and they are struggling to get the sticker-HSRP so that they do not face penalty. Lying.

What is HSRP?

The High Security Number Plate (HSRP) is a hologram sticker on which the vehicle’s engine and chassis numbers are. This number is written by a pressure machine.

What is Color Coded Fuel Sticker?

There will be a colored sticker on the wind screen in addition to the number plate at the front and rear of the vehicle. On this sticker, on which day the vehicle is taken, what kind of fuel the car runs on, it will be all information. Along with this there will be a hologram on it as well. The color sticker is only required for four wheelers.

