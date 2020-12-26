The film ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ is not taking the name of the controversy. The Indian Air Force has already expressed reservations about the film. At the same time, the Indian Singer Rights Association (ISRA) has filed a case against the production director Dharma Production of the film’s director- producer Karan Johar.

Dharma Productions accused of commercial use of performance

Let me tell you that the Indian Singer Rights Association has alleged that the performance has been used commercially in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The association alleges that what is behind the film Ram Lakhan’s AGOG, the film villain’s song Choli and the song Saajin Ji Ghar Aaye of the film Kuch Hota has been used commercially. For this reason royalty should be found. At the same time, according to the report of the Bar and Bench, the Delhi High Court has also issued a notice to Dharma Production against the petition filed by ISRA.

Delhi High Court seeks Dharma’s response in Indian Singers Rights Association plea for royalty for performance in Gunjan Saxena @karanjohar @DharmaMovies#DelhiHighCourt https://t.co/BXAlhkiESQ – Bar & Bench (@barandbench) December 25, 2020

The next hearing of the case will be on March 21

Here the defense says that these performances were not live due to which no case of Royalty is made. Along with this, he has also said that the licenses of the songs were already taken from the music company. Let me tell you that the next hearing of the case has been fixed on March 21. Janhvi Kapoor was in the lead role in the first Indian Air Force pilot of India, based on the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi were also in the important role in the film.

read this also

Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle thanked Salman Khan for supporting her through difficult times, saying- ‘Farishta ho Aap’

Karthik Aryan sets a new record, shooting for ‘Dhamaka’ in just 10 days