new Delhi: Delhi High Court banned Sudarshan TV program ‘Bindas Bol’ on Friday. In its recently released promo, it was claimed that the channel was’ fully prepared to broadcast a program to expose the big conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government services.

The program was to air at 8 pm tonight. Justice Naveen Chawla has issued a notice to the Central Government, Union Public Service Commission, Sudarshan TV and its Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavanke on a petition filed by former and current students of Jamia Milia Islamia. The High Court has listed the hearing on September 7. The petition said that the purpose of the proposed program is to discredit Jamia Milia Islamia and Muslim community and spread hatred against them.

At the same time, Editor-in-Chief of Sudarshan TV said, “There will be a show tonight at 8 pm. On social media, some people are posting a stay by the High Court, but we have not officially received any such notice. So you guys watch the show at 8 pm. If the notice comes, we will read it and we will show our side at 8 o’clock. ”

The Bombay High Court allowed the Tajiya procession to take place at Muharram, not more than five people will be involved.