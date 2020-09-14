Bollywood actress Rakulpreet Singh had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, stating that a media trial was being conducted after NCB’s investigation into the drug case allegedly came up with Sara Ali Khan and Simon Khambata. Should be stopped. After this, the court has issued notices to Prasar Bharati, Press Council, National Broadcasters Association and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

According to the reports, the hearing held in the presence of Justice Naveen Chawla said, ‘It is expected that media houses and TV channels will show restraint in making any report related to Rakulpreet and follow the program code and other guidelines. ‘

The report also states that Rakulpreet Singh has said in her petition that she has met Sara Ali Khan only 2 times till date. Please tell that during the NCB’s questioning of Riya Chakraborty, the names of Sara Ali Khan and Rakulpreet Singh were revealed. Later NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra issued a statement saying that these names were definitely revealed but he would not comment on further action.