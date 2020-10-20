new Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Monday that despite millions of cases in the national capital, what is the problem of the central government accepting the transmission of corona virus. He said this in a press conference.

A day before this, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said that community transmission took place in some districts of some states and made it clear that this is not happening in the whole country.

On Monday, 2154 new cases of corona virus have come and 31 patients have died in Delhi. After this, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 3.33 lakhs, while the death toll has reached 6040.

Jain said, “I have been saying this for months. Despite such a large number of cases, I do not know what their case is, they (the Center) can accept it clearly. If there are millions of cases Arrival is also not called community transmission, so when will it be called community transmission. “

He said that according to the CERO survey in September, 25 percent of the samples had anti-bodys against Kovid-19, which means that about 5 million people have been cured by getting infected.

Jain said, “Know what they have a problem in obeying the community transmission.”

