The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to stop OTT streaming of the film ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’. The court rejected the Centre’s plea seeking to stop the streaming of the film.

The Center had filed a PIL alleging that the Indian Air Force (IAF) was misrepresented in the film. The High Court then sought answers from Dharma Productions Pvt Ltd, the company producing the film, OTT platform Netflix and former flight lieutenant Gunjan Saxena.



Accused of tarnishing the image of IAF

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, who represented the Center during the hearing, said that the film had tarnished the image of the Indian Air Force. In this, the force is shown to be biased which is not correct.

Court refused to stop the film

A bench of Justice Rajiv asked the Center why the court was not approached before the film’s release. The bench said that now the film can not be ordered to stop because it is already streaming.

Jahnavi was seen in Gunjan’s role

Let me tell you, in this biopic produced by Karan Johar, Jahnavi Kapoor was seen in the role of Gunjan Saxena. Gunjan was the first female pilot in the 1999 Kargil War.

IAF objected

Earlier this month, the IAF objected by writing a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), OTT Platform and Production House. The IAF said that Force was introduced in the film in a negative shade.