Accused of tarnishing the image of IAF
Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, who represented the Center during the hearing, said that the film had tarnished the image of the Indian Air Force. In this, the force is shown to be biased which is not correct.
Court refused to stop the film
A bench of Justice Rajiv asked the Center why the court was not approached before the film’s release. The bench said that now the film can not be ordered to stop because it is already streaming.
Jahnavi was seen in Gunjan’s role
Let me tell you, in this biopic produced by Karan Johar, Jahnavi Kapoor was seen in the role of Gunjan Saxena. Gunjan was the first female pilot in the 1999 Kargil War.
IAF objected
Earlier this month, the IAF objected by writing a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), OTT Platform and Production House. The IAF said that Force was introduced in the film in a negative shade.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
