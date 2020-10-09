According to the report prepared by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the capital Delhi is expected to have more than 15,000 cases of Kovid daily during the coming winters and festivals. According to the report, there may be more pressure on health services. Respiratory disease can also increase rapidly in the winter months. With this, there is a possibility of more serious patients coming from far away areas.

This report has been prepared under the supervision of Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI. The report recommends that the Delhi government should be prepared to increase more than 15,000 daily cases in the coming months. Also, they should make better health facilities for patients with central and critical illness.

The NCDC in its ‘revised strategy’ to control COVID-19 version 3.0 also found that COVID-19 case mortality rate in Delhi is 1.9 per cent, higher than the national average of 1.5 per cent. It states that reducing deaths is possible and should be one of the main objectives of managing the epidemic.

According to the report submitted to the state government, there are three major reasons to worry which can affect the health services. For example, in winter, breath-related diseases can increase severely and during the festivals there can be a huge increase in daily cases of corona.

A large number of patients can also come from outside Delhi. The report mainly underlines that patients coming from far away are likely to be serious.