A message from a bank on the mobile of a retired BSNL employee living in Delhi. 65-year-old elderly senses flew as soon as he read. It was written that there is only 275 rupees left in the account. A complaint was made at the Timarpur police station and cyber cell immediately. The amount of more than two lakh rupees was withdrawn without his knowledge. When the cyber cell investigated, it was revealed that his 15-year-old grandson blew up 2,34,497 PUBG (Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds) games from Dada’s pension account. Recently, the game has been banned by the Indian government.

Money transferred from debit card to PayTM

DCP (North) Anto Alphonse stated that the message came to the complainant on 8 May. Investigation revealed that between March 7 and May 8, Rs 2,34,497 was transferred from his debit card to a PayTM account. It was also learned that for every transaction, OTP was sent to the victim’s mobile number. But no OTP was found on mobile. This PayTM account was in the name of someone Pankaj Kumar (23) who said that his wallet was used by a friend. The friend turned out to be the grandson of the victim.

All messages blown from mobile

When the 15-year-old boy was caught and questioned strictly, it was found that he wanted to buy something in the game. He was playing PUBG for the past several months. He used his grandfather’s debit card to increase rank. According to the police, after inserting the OTP, he deleted the message from the mobile. After blowing two lakh rupees, he was ranked Ace in the game.