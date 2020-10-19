Delhi: To combat pollution, the government has launched a campaign against war pollution. As part of this campaign, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has started a ‘Red Light On, Train Off’ campaign to reduce the pollution caused by the smoke emanating from vehicles parked at red lights.

In Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar area, MLA of the area Raghav Chadha, standing at a red light with Aam Aadmi Party volunteers, appealed to the people to turn off the ignition of the vehicle when the red light is on. Volunteers made people aware by taking placards with slogans written to prevent pollution. Most people standing at the red light also appeared to follow it. Volunteers also greeted people clapping when the light turned green.

Delhi government is making a new attempt to fight pollution- Raghav Chadha

Giving information about the campaign, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha said, “A new effort is being made by the Kejriwal government. Under this, the people of Delhi who have contributed a lot in fighting air pollution are making them aware every time.” We are explaining to them through data that if we stand on the red light and turn off the engine of our car at that time, then due to this we can reduce the pollution from outside and contribute to this air. Can give in the fight for pollution. “

Raghav Chadha said, “The Kejriwal government is constantly making a successful attempt to fight air pollution through new methods and campaigns. I believe that this battle, which is not only of Delhi, is a fight for the whole of North India, air The issue of pollution is the issue of the whole of North India, the rest of the states will also come together with Delhi and beat the air pollution in this battle. On traffic lights where there is a lot of traffic, all our volunteers in the morning and evening when the traffic is in peak hours Then people are making people aware of this campaign. I fully believe that civil society will also contribute in this because this fight is not complete until they get their contribution. “

30-40 lakh vehicles plying on the roads every day

Significantly, there are about 1 crore registered vehicles in Delhi. Out of which, on an average 30-40 lakh vehicles ply on the roads every day. In such a situation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says that if even 10 lakh vehicles start turning off their car at red light, then according to experts, PM10 will reduce by 1.5 tonnes and PM2.5 will decrease by 0.4 tonnes in a year. Experts say that when we idling on red light, the amount of fuel that is spent in 1 minute is more than that if you are driving.

