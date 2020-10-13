Highlights: Delhi government has written a letter to the Central Board of Secondary Education

Board exams should not be conducted next year before May – Delhi government

‘Prepare sample paper according to CBSE 2020-21’

new Delhi

The capital of the country is not taking the name of Corona havoc in Delhi, it has been decided to close the precautionary schools as well. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has requested the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) not to conduct the board examination before May next year. Also, the syllabus should be reduced further because the schools are still closed due to the corona epidemic.

In fact, in a letter to CBSE, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said that due to Corona epidemic, a large part of the time for the academic session of 2020-21 (about seven months) could not be used due to lack of classes in schools. . Please tell that Delhi is closed till 31 October. Although online and semi-online classes are being conducted simultaneously as well as through assurances, they cannot replace actual classes.

‘Ho board paper in May 2021’

In its letter written to the Board, the Directorate of Education has said that there should be a proper time for the children to study in schools so that the academic session is extended beyond March and no CBSE board examination should be conducted before May, 2021. The department has requested to shorten the syllabus for the current session and the corona epidemic status and the remaining time available in the sessions for classes.

Prepare sample paper according to CBSE 2020-21

CBSE slashed 30 per cent syllabus in all subjects in the hope of opening schools in July, but schools are closed in Delhi till 31 October. It is also requested that sample model papers prepared with further downgraded syllabus for Session 2020 can be prepared in a new way as designed for the session 2020-21 and for students as soon as possible. Will be made available soon.

‘Time available for practical and project work’

The Directorate of Education wrote that practical and project work is an integral part of any subject that includes assessment of students’ skills. It is necessary to give students time to practice for sufficient time. That is why it is requested that the board provide detailed guidelines regarding the handling of these practical and project papers. Explain that the Delhi government has decided to keep schools closed till 31 October, after which the situation will be reviewed.