New Delhi The Delhi government on Monday asked the municipal corporations to consider handing them over to their hospitals if they are unable to pay salaries and arrears of doctors, paramedics and other employees. These employees, including doctors, have warned to go on strike.

Urban Development Minister Satyendra Jain said that in the situation created due to the threat of strike, the government had to transfer Kovid-19 patients from the Hindu Rao Hospital operated by North Delhi Municipal Corporation to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital.

Jain instructed the Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) to raise the issue before the commissioners of the three municipal corporations. BJP leaders in three municipal corporations have accused the Delhi government of disrupting their functioning by stopping their financial dues in various items.

Please tell that by writing a letter to the Commissioner of North, South and East Municipal Corporation of Delhi on behalf of Delhi Government, if they are not careful in giving salary, then they can hand over the hospitals of Delhi to Delhi Government. The Delhi government says that due to this, there will be no problem in running the hospital in any way and during the corona infection, medical, para medical and other staff will also have no problem.

