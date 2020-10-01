The Aam Aadmi Party government told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that the reports about the preliminary results of the third sero survey were false and its officials had not given any information to the media about it. On this statement of the government, the court said, ‘Do not tell the press as untrustworthy. Don’t play games like this with the court.

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramanian Prasad did not accept the Delhi government’s claim that the media reports were incorrect and said the administration had not issued any rebuttal on the news. According to the news, 33 percent of the people involved in the preliminary results of the survey have reported that anti-Corona virus antibodies are found in the body, while in the final report, this figure is only 25.1 percent.

The government gave this representation on the court’s question as to why the results of the sero survey were released to the media before being placed before the bench. The bench said that on 16 September, the last date of hearing, the Delhi government had said that the results of the survey were not ready, but the preliminary results were available with the media the very next day.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain and Additional Permanent Advocate Satyakam assured the court that necessary clarification would be issued regarding the media reports. The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra, requesting to increase the number of Kovid-19 investigations and get immediate results.