new Delhi: The graph of Corona figures in Delhi is gradually decreasing. Meanwhile, another relief news has come from Delhi. General OPD service has been started at Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) in Delhi. LNJP Hospital Kovid Dedicated Hospital was made in March 2020 after Corona’s case came to light. With a capacity of 2000 Kovid beds, LNJP became the largest fully corona treating hospital in the country. But after 9 months, the OPD services have been restored by the hospital administration once again due to the improvement in the corona cases. Meaning now people suffering from other diseases can also come here to consult a doctor.
Dr. Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of Loknayak Hospital, told in a special conversation with ABP News that 8,000 to 9,000 patients used to come to OPD in different departments every day during normal days. After 9 months, the OPD service has been started again, but many precautions have also been taken in view of Corona. Special care has been taken that there is no over-crowding in any department at one time. Along with this, care has also been taken for the safety of health workers.
50 people allowed only
The threat of Corona is not over yet. In such a situation, there is no congestion in the OPD, so the number of patients seen in a day in a department in the hospital has been limited. Dr. Suresh Kumar said that right now only 50 patients are being registered in OPD of all departments. There is not much rush of patients at one time, for this, online registration facility is available for 25 of these patients. Under the rules of social distancing for people to sit, a seating arrangement has been made except one seat. Marking has also been done on the ground for social distancing.
Online registration
Dr. Suresh Kumar said that now OPD services have been started from 9 am to 12 noon. In view of the circumstances of Corona, for the first time the hospital administration has started the system of online registration. Patients can come online by registering on the hospital website. This will not put them in line for registration. The first 25 patients who arrive at the registration counter are being registered and the rest are being given a date for the next day. The other 25 patients are online registrants.
Rapid test
An important change is that all patients will be tested for rapid antigen before coming to OPD. Only after the corona test report comes negative, patients are allowed to go to OPD. Dr. Suresh Kumar told that whose corona report comes positive, he is sent to the Kovid facility of this hospital. It is necessary to do this so that no corona infected person reaches the General OPD.
Special arrangements for health workers
Special arrangements have been made for doctors and medical staff working in OPD to prevent corona infection. In the Doctors’ Chamber, a glass partition has been arranged to keep distance between the patients and the doctors. PPE kits and other safety gears have also been provided to the medical staff. According to Dr. Suresh Kumar, patients in the hospital do not have to roam much, for this, tests have also been arranged in OPD of all departments. He hoped that in view of Corona, the situation would be fine soon and OPD services would be fully back on track.
