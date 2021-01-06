new Delhi: The graph of Corona figures in Delhi is gradually decreasing. Meanwhile, another relief news has come from Delhi. General OPD service has been started at Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) in Delhi. LNJP Hospital Kovid Dedicated Hospital was made in March 2020 after Corona’s case came to light. With a capacity of 2000 Kovid beds, LNJP became the largest fully corona treating hospital in the country. But after 9 months, the OPD services have been restored by the hospital administration once again due to the improvement in the corona cases. Meaning now people suffering from other diseases can also come here to consult a doctor.

Dr. Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of Loknayak Hospital, told in a special conversation with ABP News that 8,000 to 9,000 patients used to come to OPD in different departments every day during normal days. After 9 months, the OPD service has been started again, but many precautions have also been taken in view of Corona. Special care has been taken that there is no over-crowding in any department at one time. Along with this, care has also been taken for the safety of health workers.

50 people allowed only

The threat of Corona is not over yet. In such a situation, there is no congestion in the OPD, so the number of patients seen in a day in a department in the hospital has been limited. Dr. Suresh Kumar said that right now only 50 patients are being registered in OPD of all departments. There is not much rush of patients at one time, for this, online registration facility is available for 25 of these patients. Under the rules of social distancing for people to sit, a seating arrangement has been made except one seat. Marking has also been done on the ground for social distancing.