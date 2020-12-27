Two groups clashed in Trilokpuri area of ​​the capital Delhi late on Saturday. In this skirmish even firing took place in which a man died. In addition, five people were injured.

police gave this information. DCP East Jasmeet Singh said the firing occurred after a fight between two neighbors. Stones went fiercely on both sides and several rounds were fired. Police arrived at the scene after receiving information about the uproar.

Jasmeet said, “There was a fight between the two neighbors. As the matter progressed, both groups went as far as the bullet. One person lost his life while 5 people were injured.

Police have also taken some boys into custody from near the spot. The injured were admitted to the hospital.