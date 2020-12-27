Two groups clashed in Trilokpuri area of the capital Delhi late on Saturday. In this skirmish even firing took place in which a man died. In addition, five people were injured.
Jasmeet said, “There was a fight between the two neighbors. As the matter progressed, both groups went as far as the bullet. One person lost his life while 5 people were injured.
Police have also taken some boys into custody from near the spot. The injured were admitted to the hospital.
