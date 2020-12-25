51 earthquakes in and around Delhi in 2020 According to data available on the website of the National Center for Seismology (NCS), a total of 51 small to medium intensity earthquakes have occurred in Delhi or within a radius of 200 km. Some of these centers were in Delhi, some in Uttarakhand and most of them in Haryana. This year, there were a total of three earthquakes of Yellow category i.e. 4 magnitude, one on 29 May (intensity 4.5, Center Rohtak), another on 3 July (intensity 4.7, slightly away from Kendra Gurugram) and third on 17 December (intensity 4.2, Kendra Rewari ) Came on.

The visible effect of stress in Himalayan crust? More than five and a half million years have passed, but the Indian plate continues to slide. It is growing towards the Asian plate at a speed of 5-6 centimeters per year. The crust below the Himalayas is also under great stress. If they find a place to shift, they will either move or break. The slow release of tension is also being attributed by some experts to small earthquakes.

Experts are not denying the possibility of major earthquake Experts on the recurring earthquakes in Delhi-NCR are talking about three possibilities. Although the chances of a major earthquake are not being denied, they say that buildings in Delhi-NCR should start preparing for earthquakes. Building assessment is very important at this time, so that the loss of major earthquake can be reduced. Earthquake tremors have been felt more than 20 times in the last six months. According to the Union Ministry of Earth and Science, the tremors were very mild on the Richter scale. However, earthquake researchers are considering these mild earthquakes to be a threat.

History of earthquake in Delhi-NCR Delhi-NCR, located on the interior of the Indian plates, has a long history of earthquakes. Although the time, place and intensity of the earthquake cannot be clearly estimated, it is clear that there are frequent earthquake tremors in the NCR region, which can cause major earthquakes in the capital. Dr. K Sen, Director, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun

What are the conditions in Delhi? According to earthquake expert Dr. P Pandey, there can be no forecast about the earthquake. 1 Three conditions are being created behind these tremors. The first is that such small tremors will occur continuously for some time and then the situation will become normal. The second situation is that there are frequent small tremors and then a big earthquake, but in this situation usually a big earthquake occurs after five to seven small earthquakes. The third situation is that this earthquake coming in Delhi NCR is telling about a major earthquake coming in a distant area.

The large area of ​​Delhi is sensitive to earthquake Delhi-NCR falls in Zone 4 of the earthquake. In 2014, the National Center of Seismology (NCS) did a micro zone study of Delhi-NCR. Accordingly, about 30 percent of the capital is in Zone-5, which is the most susceptible to earthquakes. More preparation should be done in these parts. Older buildings need to be prepared for earthquakes.

These areas of Delhi are more threatened Weak and fault areas in Delhi-NCR are as follows: Delhi-Haridwar Ridge

Mahendragarh-Dehradun Subsurface Fault

Moradabad Fault

Sohna Fault

Grade boundary fault

Delhi-Sargodha Ridge

Yamuna River Line

Ganga River Line

Strain energy is increasing in many areas P.K., Head of Seismology Department at IIT Dhanbad “Low intensity tremors are a sign of a major earthquake,” says Khan. He said that in the last two years, Delhi-NCR has seen 64 earthquakes of 4 to 4.9 magnitude on the Richter scale. At the same time, earthquakes of more than five magnitude occurred 8 times. According to Khan, “it shows that the energy in the area is increasing, especially near New Delhi and Kangra.” There is also a stir on the Delhi-Haridwar ridge. Every year there is a 44 mm movement in the plate.

How can Delhi survive a major earthquake? Wadia Institute Director Kalachand Sai said that for the rescue, local authorities would have to see that the buildings constructed in their area were as per the standards of Bureau of Indian Standards. He said that if Delhi-NCR is ready for it (earthquake) then both life and property can be saved in case of a big earthquake. Delhi is just 200 km from the most sensitive Himalayan region in terms of earthquake.

This year has been a double trouble for the Delhiites. One, like the whole world, he had to withstand the corona virus. The movement below the earth from above kept the scare constantly. Christmas morning was not so happy. Lightning tremors were felt in Nangloi at around 5 am. Although the intensity on the Richter scale was just 2.3, the way Delhi has been shivering in recent times, it has definitely spread to people. Earlier, the people of Delhi-NCR also felt tremors on 17 December. Then the scale scale was showing 4.2. There was no loss of life or property in both the tremors. There have been many low intensity earthquakes in Delhi-NCR in the last one year. Why is this happening and is it a sign of any major danger? Let us understand with experts.