new Delhi: The dispute over the pending salary of the doctors of the hospitals operated by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation deepened. Permanent doctors have warned the union that if their demands are not met, their members will go on indefinite strike from October 19.

The Municipal Doctors Association (MCDA) issued a statement expressing solidarity with its associate resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital and Kasturba Hospital under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. MCDA President RR Gautam said, “We are a consortium of senior permanent doctors and we have been serving people in this crisis for the last three months working without pay. But now we also have no option left . “

Is the administration expecting doctors to fight the hungry stomach corona?

He said that the doctors are being honored as “Kovid warriors”, but the administration is expecting us to fight this ‘hungry belly’. Gautam said, “We are desperate and our family’s well being is at stake. We need our salary and our demands include three months’ salary pending July-September, pending arrears, and pension to retired doctors pending for last several months. And retirement benefits.

He said that if these demands are not met by Sunday, then MCDA doctors will go on indefinite strike from October 19.

