Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal started a ’10 week, 10 o’clock, 10 minutes’ campaign against dengue by cleaning his house at 10 am on Sunday. All the ministers and several MLAs of Delhi government also participated in this campaign by cleaning their house cleanly. He too started the next 10-week campaign against dengue by replacing the clean water gathered at his residence.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, last year, two crore people of Delhi had shown the beating of dengue. This time also we have to defeat dengue together. CM Arvind Kejriwal appealed to all the people living in Delhi including various social and religious organizations, RBWA to participate in the campaign in a big way.

CM Kejriwal warns people

Kejriwal said, often we feel that there is not a single place in our house where the water stops, but if you take 10 minutes to see it properly, then the water comes out somewhere. That is why it is necessary to participate in the ’10 week, 10 o’clock, 10 minute’ campaign to protect your family from dengue. The Chief Minister said, last year, 2 crore people of Delhi had shown defeating dengue. Let us resume the next 10-week battle against dengue from today. At 10 in the morning I will check at my house whether there is any water storage. You must also. We also have to defeat dengue this time.

Kejriwal cleaned the corner of the house

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a ’10 week, 10 am, 10 minute’ campaign to combat and prevent dengue and check the places at his home where clean water can accumulate. Cleaned the pots of the house which had water. Last year, around 1400-1500 dengue cases were reported, whereas till a few years ago there were 14-15 thousand cases in Delhi. This is the first Sunday against dengue, this campaign will continue to check in your home every 10 minutes, 10 minutes every Sunday until next Sunday.

Delhi government minister also became part of the campaign

Along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ministers, MLAs and officials of the Delhi government also participated in the ’10 week, 10 o’clock, 10 minutes’ campaign. Ministers and MLAs checked and cleaned the water stored in their house at 10 am. On behalf of Delhi Government, all the people living in Delhi will be asked to call their 10 friends and relatives, so that they can help to make it successful by being a part of this campaign. RWA will also be invited to this campaign. Celebrities and people with influence on social media will also be made part of this campaign. All the children studying in Delhi government schools will be included in this campaign, they will be given homework related to it.