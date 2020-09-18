Highlights: There has been a significant decline in all kinds of crime this year due to the lockdown.

Shankar Singh

new Delhi: Despite all the efforts and claims of Delhi Police, snatching is not able to be stopped. A study of crime data up to August 15 has revealed that there were more incidents of snatching till August 15 this year as compared to August 15 last year. As of 15 August 2019, 4010 cases of jhapamari were registered, the number of which reached 4257 by 15 August 2020. That is, 247 more cases were registered.

Earlier also in the month of July, snatching incidents had increased compared to last year. According to Delhi Police data, 3806 cases were registered from 1 January to 31 July 2019. From January 1 to July 31 this year, the figure reached 3935. That is, 129 FIR snatching had been registered till 31 July this year as compared to last year. Similarly, on analyzing the data, it has come to light that 322 cases have been registered between August 1 and 15. Apart from this, the decrease in the rest of the crimes can be a matter of comfort for Delhi Police officers.

According to police sources, there has been a significant decline in all types of crime this year due to the lockdown caused by Corona. The activity of miscreants has increased since unlocked and crimes have started to increase gradually. Despite this, the graph of murder, rape, robbery, burglary in the house, burglary and car theft incident has dropped significantly, but the misdeeds of miscreants who clean hands on phones, gold chains, purses and tops are not taking the name of stopping, hence Snatching incidents are increasing. The snatching is now seen taking the form of organized crime. Its strings have been seen connecting with gangsters.

The Delhi Police claims that the FIR is being increased due to the insistence on filing a case against the PCR call for street crime. Police also claim that it has increased patrolling, picket checking and visibility to prevent street crime. The hold of miscreants has also increased. Many gangs have also been busted. Along with the local police, special cells, crime branch, traffic police and PCR are engaged in curbing the street crime. First timers remain a challenge due to social conditions.



