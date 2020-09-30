CCTV footage, FB profile explores Delhi Police registered an FIR in the case and West DCP Deepak Purohit formed a special team led by Anil Sharma, SHO of Rajouri Garden Police Station. The team searched all CCTV footage and Facebook profiles of the suspects while intelligence information was also collected. A thorough investigation of Google Map also revealed the way for the suspects to escape.

Information about the involvement of Nepali gang The police then come to know that it is a Nepali gang trying to cross the border. A police officer said, “Sub-Inspector Arvind, Head Constable Vinod and a team of other policemen were immediately sent to Banwasa on the Indo-Nepal border.” On the other hand, the security forces deployed along the border were also given detailed information about the gang.

Delhi Police received intelligence By then the police received intelligence that the suspects changed their way to Gaurifanta border where the house of one of the gang accused is located. The special team reached Gaurafanta and made the police post staff aware of the whole incident.

Nepal Police cooperated The team identified the two suspects Mohan and Sumit but both ran into the forest and crossed the border. The teams of Delhi Police alerted the Border Patrol and entered the Nepal border. During this time, a senior Delhi Police officer spoke to the Nepali police in Kanchanpur and he gave verbal permission to come to Nepal border and nab the accused.

Two criminals caught in Nepal border Mohan and Sumit got into the hands of Delhi Police in the Nepal border and 440 grams of gold was seized from both. After questioning, he uncovered Maid Bhavana aka Bindu alias Bhavneshwari and his partner Shiva Bhool. Both took the police to Shiva who was hiding around in Nepal. However, Bhavna could not handle.

Two kg gold found from Jahangirpuri Shiva said during interrogation that some of the robbery was kept in Delhi. Delhi Police informed Rajouri Garden Police Station about this and a raid was conducted at that address in Jahangirpuri. Two kg of gold jewelery along with other valuable items, some documents were found from there.

Actually, criminals robbed and absconded at the house of a businessman in West Delhi. It was reported on 25 September in Delhi Police Control Room. The victim’s family told the police that they had hired a domestic maid a few days ago through an agency in Gurugram. On the day of the incident, the maid drugged the mistress of the house and with the help of her colleagues took away the jewelry and cash kept in the house.